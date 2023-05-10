IndiGo Airlines flight diverted due to 'burning smell' in cabin

Dubai: Self-boarding smart gates, indoor navigation app, smart jackets; 5 innovations revealed at airport show
Dubai International Airport consistently gets top position as the world’s busiest airport for international passenger traffic
An IndiGo Airlines A320ceo aircraft flying from Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu to Singapore was diverted to Kualanamu airport, Medan (Indonesia), due to crew noticing a burning smell in the cabin. The pilot followed procedures, and as a precaution diverted, to the nearest airport, Kualanamu, and the aircraft landed safely.
The aircraft was inspected upon landing, and it was deemed to be satisfactory, but was held at Kualanamu for detailed inspection. Passengers disembarked from the plane and were provided accommodation, with an alternate aircraft being flown from Kualanamu to take the passengers to Singapore.
Earlier this year, a Delhi-bound IndiGo aircraft originating from Surat was diverted to Ahmedabad after a bird hit during a climb, the DGCA said in an official statement. Ground inspection revealed that the engine fan blades of the plane had been damaged.
Another Delhi-bound IndiGo flight originating from Cochin in February this year was diverted to Bhopal due to a medical emergency on board. After landing at Bhopal, the airport's team quickly off-loaded the passenger in question and shifted him safely to the nearest hospital, Bhopal Airport said in a statement.
