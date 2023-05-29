Passenger suffers cardiac arrest on Air India flight to Delhi; doctor aboard revives 'medically dead' patient

The heart attack led to cardiac arrest and the patient was medically dead for some time with no pulse, no heartbeat and no brain response, said the surgeon

A cardiovascular surgeon rescued a fellow co-passenger who suffered a cardiac arrest aboard an Air India flight from Tokyo to New Delhi on May 26. When a 57-year-old diabetic suffered a massive heart attack, Dr Deepak Puri, a senior cardiovascular surgeon from Chandigarh, administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation to revive the man.

Following the cardiologist's advice, the flight was diverted to the nearest airport, Kolkata, where the patient was transported to a hospital. The medical team and the crew fought tirelessly for five hours to stabilise the patient and ensure he was stable until the flight reached the destination.

Talking to the Indian media, Dr. Puri said that the heart attack led to cardiac arrest, and the patient was medically dead for some time with no pulse, no heartbeat, and no brain response.

If cardiac help is not initiated under such circumstances, permanent brain death occurs in three to five minutes. He added that the patient is now safe, and his brain and kidneys are functioning well.

According to reports, Dr Puri was returning from Tokyo after attending a two-day Cardiomersion World Heart Congress. Dr Puri immediately rushed to help when the passenger suffered a cardiac arrest. After a cardiac massage (CPR) by the doctor with the help of the flight crew, the patient was revived.

The flight was flying over the sea when the incident occurred, and the nearest airport was in Kolkata, which was five hours away. The airline arranged special permission to land at Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International Airport. Immediately after landing, an ambulance took the patient to the nearest hospital, where his 100% blocked left anterior descending artery was immediately stented.

