Indian flight makes emergency landing due to technical problem

There were 137 passengers onboard the plane, which was travelling from Bengaluru to Varanasi

Published: Tue 4 Apr 2023, 8:01 AM

An Indigo airline flight travelling locally in India made an emergency landing in the middle of its journey.

The plane, which was going from Bengaluru to Varanasi, experienced a technical problem and landed at Shamshabad Airport in Telangana, ANI reported the Indian civil aviation authority DGCA as saying.

The airline on Tuesday stated that the flight was diverted to Hyderabad as a 'precaution'.

"IndiGo flight 6E897 from Bengaluru to Varanasi was diverted to Hyderabad as a precaution. The pilot noticed a technical issue and diverted to Hyderabad as a precaution".

The airline stated that the aircraft is currently in Hyderabad and is undergoing necessary inspection.

"To avoid any further delays, an alternate aircraft was provided for the passengers to be flown to Varanasi. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers," the statement added.

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation had said that there were 137 passengers on board and all are safe. The body also said that it has ordered an inquiry into the incident, said a senior official.

(With inputs from ANI)

