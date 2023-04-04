Indian flight makes emergency landing due to technical problem

The trademark beep as a product is scanned is heard about six billion times per day across the world as around 70,000 items are sold each second
An Indigo airline flight travelling locally in India made an emergency landing in the middle of its journey.
The plane, which was going from Bengaluru to Varanasi, experienced a technical problem and landed at Shamshabad Airport in Telangana, ANI reported the Indian civil aviation authority DGCA as saying.
The airline on Tuesday stated that the flight was diverted to Hyderabad as a 'precaution'.
"IndiGo flight 6E897 from Bengaluru to Varanasi was diverted to Hyderabad as a precaution. The pilot noticed a technical issue and diverted to Hyderabad as a precaution".
The airline stated that the aircraft is currently in Hyderabad and is undergoing necessary inspection.
"To avoid any further delays, an alternate aircraft was provided for the passengers to be flown to Varanasi. We regret the inconvenience caused to the passengers," the statement added.
The Directorate General of Civil Aviation had said that there were 137 passengers on board and all are safe. The body also said that it has ordered an inquiry into the incident, said a senior official.
(With inputs from ANI)
ALSO READ:
The trademark beep as a product is scanned is heard about six billion times per day across the world as around 70,000 items are sold each second
The financial system is under stress, and fresh problems could start popping up in a multitude of unexpected places
Drop in euro zone, US inflation data bolsters market mood
Inflation still remains well above the central banks' 2% targets
By partnering with Visa, Crayon Data will provide Personalised Lifestyle Marketplace platform for issuers
Paymentology’s card issuing platform and analytics capabilities support Wio Bank
Colombo Consumer Price Index (CCPI) reflected a reduction in food inflation to 47.6% in March
Critics accuse the open letter of prioritising imagined apocalyptic scenarios over more immediate concerns, such as racist or sexist biases being built into the machines