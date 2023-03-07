Watch: Passengers panic after flight engine catches fire due to bird strike

Video shows the cabin filling with smoke while oxygen masks dangle over people shouting and yelling

Published: Tue 7 Mar 2023

A Southwest Airlines flight to Florida from Cuba was forced to turn back Sunday after it struck birds that caused an engine to catch fire and fill the cabin with smoke, the airline said. No injuries were reported.

Southwest Airlines flight 2923 departed José Martí International Airport in Havana en route to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on Sunday afternoon. The aircraft “experienced bird strikes to an engine and the aircraft’s nose,” the airline said in a statement.

A passenger told WSVN that the impact sent fumes through the airplane and caused emergency oxygen masks to deploy. “It was like a burn smell, and it was hurting my face. My eyes got real red, my chest started to burn,” Steven Rodriguez said.

Videos posted by Breaking Aviation News & Videos on social media, show the cabin filled up with smoke while oxygen masks dangled over passengers. People were seen shouting and yelling before a voice in Spanish appeared to calm people down.

Southwest Airlines 737 MAX makes emergency return landing at Havana-José Martí Airport in Cuba following an engine problem. All passengers and crew evacuated the aircraft on the taxiway. No injuries reported. pic.twitter.com/Ah4b1vtzil — Breaking Aviation News & Videos (@aviationbrk) March 5, 2023

The pilots safely returned to Havana, where the 147 passengers and six crew members evacuated the aircraft on slides, the airline said.

The airline bused passengers and crew members to the airport terminal and put the passengers on a different flight to Fort Lauderdale, the airline said.

