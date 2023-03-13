Indian flight to Gulf country makes emergency landing in Pakistan after passenger dies

Dr Sultan Al Jaber and HE Sarah Al Amiri oversee launch of new programme to train and upskill local talent; Special Emiratisation Committee established under the National ICV Programme between MoIAT, MoHRE and Nafis
An Indian flight has made an emergency landing at Karachi, Pakistan, due to a medical situation on board.
The passenger on board the flight, which was flying from New Delhi to Doha, was a Nigerian national named Abdullahi, according to Pakistani media reports.
He suffered from a medical emergency during the flight, because of which the crew contacted air traffic control at Karachi, seeking clearance for an emergency landing on humanitarian ground. After clearance was received, the plane landed at Jinnah Terminal International Airport in Karachi.
Medical professionals examined the passenger on arrival. He was confirmed to have passed away on board the flight. After the necessary steps were carried out upon the confirmation of death, the plane resumed its journey to Doha.
