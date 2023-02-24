Air India Express flight to Saudi Arabia diverted, makes emergency landing

The diversion was made due to a suspected strike at the aircraft's tail

By Web Desk Published: Fri 24 Feb 2023, 1:06 PM

An Air India Express flight that was going from Kozhikode to Dammam in Saudi Arabia has diverted to Thiruvananthapuram.

The plane has with 168 passengers onboard. The Air India Express flight was diverted due to technical issues, an airline spokesperson said to ANI.

The diversion was made due to a suspected strike at the aircraft's tail.

A full emergency was declared at the Thiruvananthapuram airport for the landing of this flight. All passengers have been deplaned.

