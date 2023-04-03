UAE-bound flight returns to Indian airport due to technical issue

Etihad Airways confirms that the aircraft performed a 'normal landing'

Photo for illustrative purposes only

by Waheed Abbas Published: Mon 3 Apr 2023, 12:32 PM Last updated: Mon 3 Apr 2023, 12:34 PM

Etihad Airways on Monday said that its Bangalore-Abu Dhabi flight returned to the Indian airport due to a technical issue and performed a “normal landing.”

The UAE’s national carrier clarified that it was not an emergency landing as reported by some media outlets.

“Etihad Airways flight EY237 from Bangalore International Airport (BLR) to Abu Dhabi (AUH) on April 2, returned to Bangalore Airport shortly after take-off due to a technical issue. The aircraft performed a normal landing into Bangalore,” the airline’s spokesperson said in a statement to Khaleej Times on Monday.

“The required technical inspections were completed and the flight continued to Abu Dhabi, where it landed early this morning,” said the statement.

UAE-India is a busy air corridor for the two countries’ carriers due to the large number of Indian diaspora living and working in the emirates. Millions of people travel between the two countries every year for tourism and job opportunities.

Etihad Airways last week resumed flights to West Bengal capital Kolkata, becoming the airline’s eighth destination in India.

Etihad said on Monday that the safety and comfort of its guests and crew is the number one priority. “We apologise for any disruption to your travel plans.”

ALSO READ: