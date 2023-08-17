Dubai flights: Up to 50% discount on tickets announced in airline's 'dream sale'

The promo starts today and will be available only for a limited time

Travelling from Dubai to Saudi Arabia soon? An airline is slashing ticket prices by up to 50 per cent but only for a limited period.

Flag carrier Saudia on Thursday announced its "Dream Sale", rolling out the massive discount on flights to and from all of its international destinations — including Dubai.

The promo will be valid for tickets issued from today until August 30, and it will cover trips from September 1 to November 30, 2023.

"Discount applies on Economy class and Business class," the airline added.

The offer, however, will not be applicable for certain periods: September 20-24 and November 15-23 (for flights from Saudi to international destinations); and September 24-27 and November 24-30 (for flights from international destinations to Saudi Arabia).

To book, visit the airline's official website or use its mobile app.

