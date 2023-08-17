Dubai flights: Up to 50% discount on tickets announced in airline's 'dream sale'

It has now been proposed that Indian companies can now initially list their shares/securities at the International Financial Services Centre in Gujarat’s GIFT City
Travelling from Dubai to Saudi Arabia soon? An airline is slashing ticket prices by up to 50 per cent but only for a limited period.
Flag carrier Saudia on Thursday announced its "Dream Sale", rolling out the massive discount on flights to and from all of its international destinations — including Dubai.
The promo will be valid for tickets issued from today until August 30, and it will cover trips from September 1 to November 30, 2023.
"Discount applies on Economy class and Business class," the airline added.
The offer, however, will not be applicable for certain periods: September 20-24 and November 15-23 (for flights from Saudi to international destinations); and September 24-27 and November 24-30 (for flights from international destinations to Saudi Arabia).
To book, visit the airline's official website or use its mobile app.
Capital investments by manufacturers operating in the emirate grew by Dh12.42 billion to Dh384.06 billion over the same period
The global trade enabler currently manages approximately 9 per cent of the world's handling capacity, putting it among the top five global port operators
Al Dahra, Abu Dhabi Exports Office have partnered in a 5-year deal starting 2023
Prices for clothing and footwear dropped 3.9% in July from a year earlier, easing 0.8% from June
Having the ability to challenge unethical conduct or poor reward decisions should not be viewed as a formality but as a strategic imperative for long-term company success and sustainability
The application of corporate tax on the juridical trading companies depends upon their location and status of their customers
Several thought-provoking hot topics currently being debated in various accounting and finance forums discussed