IIHL targets $50b valuation through acquisitions

Sustainability, investor allocation, and innovation are key themes in investor conference
IndusInd International Holdings (IIHL), which has a significant shareholding from the UAE residents out of the 600 globally dispersed high networth individuals (HNWI) stakeholders, seeks to boost its banking and financial services (BFSI) business to a targeted valuation of $50 billion through acquisitions in India, Europe and the Middle East by 2030.
“Our master plan for BFSI is in the making and IIHL team is working with consultants on how to move ahead to create value and growth for stakeholders,“ said Ashok Hinduja, IIHL chairman.
He said the recent acquisition of a majority shareholding of 60 per cent in Invesco Mutual Fund and the imminent $1.17 billion takeover of R-Capital post approval from Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority (IRDA) of India and others, will bolster the endeavours of IIHL to be a leading global entity in the BFSI space.
Hinduja said that IIHL,an investment arm of the Hinduja brothers group, is also looking at small banks in European countries such as Switzerland, Liechtenstein, Germany and Luxembourg, and due diligence processes were on. IIHL will also be keen to expand its banking and financial services business in other parts of the world, including in the GCC.
IIHL’s current BFSI business includes IndusInd Bank and Invesco, which is anticipated to grow from the current $17 billion to $30 billion in three years, and to $50 billion by 2030.
Hinduja said IIHL is also looking at listing on Afrinex, the Mauritian stock market, in which it holds a stake as well. IIHL has also got the approval of India’s central bank to hike stake in IndusInd Bank to 26 per cent from the current 16 per cent.
The investment arm of the Hinduja Group also plans to grow life and non-life businesses, start its health insurance operations and will retain Reliance Securities and ARC businesses.
Hinduja said they have the right to retain the Reliance Capital brand for three years. He said IIHL is prepared to pay Reliance Capital’s lenders within 48 hours of receiving the insurance regulator’s approval.
The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) has approved the sale and directed IIHL to pay within 90 days from approval or by May 27, subject to all regulatory approval.
Sustainability, investor allocation, and innovation are key themes in investor conference
How the global diamond industry once again finds itself at a crucial turning point, and the ongoing role of the Kimberley Process as an apolitical driver for national sovereignty, industry agency and a workable template for other sectors
Parties involved are not required to start their financial years simultaneously, but having the same fiscal year end is crucial
Andalusia Courtyard completes first phase of townhouse project within 12 months
The case was filed against parties who took to their social media handle alleging that the brand was favouring a particular community
Around 10,000 units were delivered in Dubai and 1,600 in Abu Dhabi in Q1, demonstrating strong growth in the UAE’s residential sector
We see a large whitespace opportunity in both the UAE and Saudi Arabia, an important factor in our plans for continued expansion of our store network: Sunil Kumar
The provider may also expand its services to privately owned developments and centres, including shopping malls and commercial hubs