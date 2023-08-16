Dubai airport issues peak travel alert, reveals how families can clear passport control quickly

August 26 and 27 are expected to be the busiest days with footfall projected at over half a million

by Sahim Salim Published: Wed 16 Aug 2023, 1:48 PM Last updated: Wed 16 Aug 2023, 1:56 PM

Travellers between the ages of 4 and 12 can use dedicated passport control counters to independently stamp their passports upon arrival at Dubai International Airport’s (DXB) Terminals 1, 2, and 3.

For those travelling with families, passengers over the age of 12 can use smart gates to speed up the passport control process. At the smart gates, registered passengers can clear passport control by simply “looking at the green light, with no need to scan a document”, according to Dubai Airports' website.

These were among the top tips issued by the operator of DXB, the world’s biggest international airport, which is all set to welcome 3.3 million travellers over the next 13 days. Airports across the country are expecting a surge in arrivals as residents return after the two-month summer break.

“With average daily traffic reaching 258,000 guests, August 26 and 27 are expected to be the busiest with culminated traffic of over half a million guests,” DXB said in a statement issued on Wednesday.

The airport’s operator is “working closely” with airlines, control authorities, and commercial and service partners to ensure a seamless journey for passengers.

Residents picking up guests from the airport are reminded to use DXB’s designated car parks or valet services. “Access to the Arrivals' forecourts in Terminal 1 and 3 is limited to public transport and other authorised airport vehicles only," the airport operator said.

It also issued two other tips to beat traffic:

The road through the airport could get busy during peak times. “If possible, use the Dubai Metro, which has stations at DXB Terminals 1 and 3,” the airport operator said.

Passengers can use ride-hailing apps, taxis or rent a car.

DXB welcomed 66 million passengers in 2022 to retain its position as the world’s number one airport for international passenger traffic for the ninth year running.

