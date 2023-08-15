Dubai flights: Emirates announces additional service to London Heathrow

The new service starts on October 31, 2023 and will run until March 30, 2024

Published: Tue 15 Aug 2023, 2:10 PM

Dubai-based Emirates has announced that it will operate an additional five-a-week service to London Heathrow starting from October 31, 2023 until March 30, 2024. This temporary service will meet market demand during the busy winter season and offer customers more travel choices.

Emirates currently serves London Heathrow with six daily A380 flights. The additional flight will operate on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays and will be served by Emirates’ wide-body Boeing 777-300ER aircraft, fitted in a three-class configuration split between First, Business and Economy classes.

Emirates flight EK41 will depart Dubai at 1.20pm and arrive at London Heathrow at 5.20pm, local time. The return flight, EK42, will depart London Heathrow at 8.15pm and arrive in Dubai at 7.15am local time, the following day.

Tickets can be purchased on www.emirates.com, Emirates Sales Offices, via travel agents or through online travel agents.

Serving the UK with more than 125 weekly flights

Emirates continues to restore its UK services with the recent resumption of its A380 service to Birmingham and Glasgow, double daily services to Stansted, and enhanced services to Newcastle and London Gatwick.

The airline currently serves the UK with 126 weekly flights including: six times daily A380 service to London Heathrow; three times daily A380 service to Gatwick; twice daily service to Stansted; three times daily A380 service to Manchester; double daily service to Birmingham (including a daily A380 service); daily service to Newcastle; and a daily A380 service to Glasgow.

