Dubai travel: Emirates cancels some flights to popular destination

The airline issued an advisory informing passengers of the cancellation and get in touch with the local office for rebooking options

By Web Desk

Published: Mon 14 Aug 2023, 3:51 PM

Emirates Airlines have issued an advisory to travellers, stating that some flights will be cancelled on August 14 and 15.

The airline has said that flights to and from Osaka have been cancelled due to Typhoon Lan.

It has also said that passengers connecting to Osaka will not be accepted for travel at the point of origin until further notice. The following flights have been cancelled:

  • EK316 and EK 317 on August 14
  • EK316 and EK 317 on August 15

The airline has asked travellers to get in touch with their travel agent or the local Emirates office for rebooking options.

