Two planes abort take-off after bird strikes causes tyres to burst, melt at Bangladesh's main airport

Earlier in December last year, a Dreamliner aircraft of Biman was reportedly damaged when a bird hit the engine of the aircraft at the same airport

By APP Published: Mon 14 Aug 2023, 3:48 PM

Two incidents of bird strikes have occurred at the Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka, but no casualties have been reported.

A flight of the national flag-carrier Biman Bangladesh Airlines on the Dhaka-Bangkok route aborted take-off as a bird strike caused one of its tyres to burst on Saturday.

Passengers of the plane had to disembark in the taxiway, a senior pilot of the national flag carrier told the Daily Star, a leading local newspaper.

Later, the authorities made alternative arrangements for the passengers to travel to Bangkok.

In the second case, according to the report, a Fly Dubai flight abandoned take-off after a bird strike on its left engine damaged three propeller blades.

As the plane had to be halted in its final phase of take-off, two wheels also melted, the leading local daily reported quoting unnamed sources.

Earlier in December last year, a Dreamliner aircraft of Biman was reportedly damaged when a bird hit the engine of the aircraft during landing at the same airport.

ALSO READ: