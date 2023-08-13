Viral video: Emirates passengers watch, celebrate football game mid-flight

The clip shows rows of passengers watching the Australian team battle it out with the French during the Fifa Women's World Cup quarterfinal

By Web Desk Published: Sun 13 Aug 2023, 4:30 PM

A video of several passengers in the cabin of an Emirates flight watching a football game has gone viral.

Garnering over 22 million views, the clip shows rows of passengers watching the Australian team battle it out with the French during the Fifa Women's World Cup quarterfinal. The passengers even break out in applause, celebrate during the game.

However, one passenger stands out as he watches Lord of the Rings. Twitterati have made several jokes on the man and made witty comments with references to the iconic series. Emirates didn't miss out on the fun and jumped on the bandwagon.

The brand responded by saying, "tfw you're watching The Matildas make it to the semi-finals live on your Australian flight". The airline wittily used a GIF featuring a beloved character from the series.

Take a look at the viral video here:

