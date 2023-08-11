Dubai flights: Emirates announces temporary closure of some check-in counters

The new project from ChatGPT founder Sam Altman aims to create a blockchain-based 'identity and financial network'
Some check-in counters of Dubai's flagship carrier Emirates will be shut for three weeks, the airline said in an advisory issued late Thursday.
Until September 1, Emirates' passengers won't be able to use the First Class check-in counters at Terminal 3 of Dubai International Airport, the carrier said, adding that the enhancements will be carried out during the temporary closure.
"Emirates Skywards Gold members travelling in Economy Class are requested to proceed to our premium check‑in counters in Area 6 in the meantime," the airline said.
Emirates passengers can drop off their luggage at the airport the night before their trip at no charge. Passengers who are departing from Dubai can check in early and drop off their bags 24 hours before departure, or 12 hours before departure if flying to the US or Tel Aviv.
Passengers can also try the new city check‑in facility at ICD Brookfield Place, Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).
