UAE jobs: Emirates to hire more cabin crew; salary revealed

The world’s largest airline will be holding open days in the coming weeks; check out the schedule here

by Waheed Abbas Published: Wed 9 Aug 2023, 2:16 PM Last updated: Wed 9 Aug 2023, 2:27 PM

The number of cabin crew staff at Dubai’s flagship carrier Emirates has crossed 20,000 as the airline continued its recruitment drive in dozens of countries, covering hundreds of cities all year round.

Emirates’ cabin crew, which consist of 200 nationalities, are offered a competitive, tax-free salary and flying pay, eligibility for profit share, hotel stay, layover expenses, concessional travel and cargo, annual leave, annual leave ticket, furnished accommodation, transportation to and from work, medical, life and dental insurance coverage, laundry services, and other benefits. The staff is offered discounted tickets for friends and family.

The world’s largest airline will be holding open days to hire cabin crew in many cities across Europe, Asia and the Americas in August and September — including Zurich, Vienna, Vancouver, Toulouse, Glasgow, Cyprus, Milan, Athens, London, Baku, Antwerp and others.

Salary & requirements

Cabin crew applying for vacant positions should be fluent in written and spoken English (additional languages are an advantage); at least 160cm tall and able to reach 212cm high; able to meet the UAE’s employment visa requirements; one-year hospitality/customer service experience; a minimum of high school education; and no visible tattoos while in uniform.

The selected candidates are offered a Dh4,430 basic monthly salary and Dh63.75 per hour flying pay, taking an average total salary of Dh10,170.

Below is the list of cities where recruitment drives will take place in the coming weeks:

August 10: Bologna, Valencia, Zurich, Leeds, London, Sarajevo

August 11: Varna, Vancouver, Larnaca, Toulouse, Glasgow, Salzburg,

August 12: Venice, Basel, Leicester, Sofia

August 13: Copenhagen, Athens, Gothenburg, Chester, Nice

August 14: Milan, Lisbon, Ljubljana, London Heathrow, Brussels

August 15: Stockholm, Blackpool, Newcastle, Bordeaux

August 16: Munich, Thessaloniki, Limerick, Braga, Brighton, Bruges

August 17: Vilnius, Chisinau, Oslo, Amsterdam, Birmingham, Montpellier

August 18: Berlin, Cork, Malaga, Sheffield, Montevideo, Sydney

August 19: Helsinki, Rome, London, Prague

August 20: Frankfurt, Florence, Asuncion, Porto, Bilbao, London Gatwick, Perth

August 21: Sarajevo, Tampere, Warsaw, Bodrum, Bath, Paris

August 22: Dusseldorf, Turin, Coimbra, London Heathrow, Vienna

August 23: Turku, Krakow, Antalya, Liverpool, Oxford, Zagreb

August 24: Lyon, Granada, Stoke-on-Trent, Tirana

August 25: Budapest, Manchester, Baku

August 26: Antwerp, Dubrovnik, Barcelona, Nottingham, Pecs

August 27: Milan, Podgorica, Cardiff, Lisbon

August 28: Rotterdam, Athens,

August 29: Rome, Glasgow, Faro

August 30: Groningen, London, Bari

August 31: Malta, Edinburgh, Brisbane

September 1: Nice, Munich, Milton Keynes, Larnaca

September 2: Copenhagen, Kosice, Derby, Melbourne

September 3: Bordeaux, Berlin, Madrid, Newcastle, Bogota

September 4: Bratislava, Stansted, Montevideo, Montpellier

September 5: Thessaloniki, Coimbra, Barcelona, London Heathrow, Sofia

September 6: Dublin, Asuncion, Sarajevo

September 7: Hamburg, Chania, Braga, London Gatwick, Sydney

September 8: Varna, Galway, Milan, Zurich, Leeds, Brussels

September 9: Tbilisi, Dusseldorf, Seville, Liverpool, Perth

September 10: Vienna, Prague, Venice, Preston, Paris

September 11: Rome, Valladolid, Amsterdam, Antalya, Glasgow, Frankfurt

September 12: Birmingham, London, Newark, Liege

September 13: Lyon, Bari, Oslo, Lisbon, Edinburgh, Luton, Stuttgart

September 14: Florence, Malaga, Nottingham, Philadelphia, Marseille

September 15: Porto, Basel, Rotterdam, Worcester, Turin

September 16: Alicante, Coventry, Tirana

September 17: Bologna, Sheffield, Yerevan

September 18: Budapest, Vilnius, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Sydney

September 19: Naples, Chisinau, Manchester, Nice

September 20: Pecs, Warsaw, Oxford, Seattle, Melbourne

September 21: Catania, Podgorica, Liverpool, Limerick

September 22: Venice, Poznan, Zaragoza, Bristol, Antwerp

September 23: Skopje, Auckland, Birmingham

September 24: Cork

September 25: Munich, Ljubljana, Glasgow, Toulouse, Vienna

September 26: London Heathrow, Salzburg

September 27: Berlin, Lisbon, Gothenburg, Leeds, Manchester

September 28: Hannover

September 29: Faro, Stockholm, Bodrum, Oxford, Malta

September 30: Malta

The airline has been aggressively expanding its network after the pandemic. The company’s workforce strength increased by 23 per cent in the 2022-23 financial year to 56,379 employees across the globe, rising from 45,843 in the previous year. The demand for the workforce is driven by a strong recovery in the travel and tourism sector, fueling demand for more flights from local and global airlines.

It also awarded employees with salary hikes and bonuses after record profits in 2022-23.

Since 2022, Emirates has hosted recruitment events in 340 cities across six continents to diversify the global airline’s cabin crew team, which comprises 140 nationalities speaking 130 languages.

The airline enjoys strong employee loyalty with over 4,000 crew serving between 5 to 9 years; around 3,000 serving between 10 to 14 years; over 1,500 crew serving 15 to 19 years; and some 400 crew members having crossed the milestone of 20 years of service. Three crew members have been with the airline for more than 30 years.

