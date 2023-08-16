Dubai flights: Now, pay tickets in 4 instalments under airline's new partnership

According to the World Gold Council, January and August are historically the strongest months for gold returns
If you're travelling soon, check out this budget airline's latest offer: Fly now, pay later — allowing passengers to pay for their trip ins four instalments at zero interest rates.
Saudi air carrier flynas recently announced the flexible payment option as it revealed details of its parytnership with Tabby, an app used for shopping and other financial services.
The partnership comes as travel demand spikes around the world.
With its fleet of 51 aircraft, flynas flies to more than 70 destinations within Saudi Arabia and across the globe, including Dubai.
In July, it was named the fourth best low-cost airline in the world and the best low-cost carrier in the Middle East for the 6th time in a row at Skytrax International Awards.
Hosam Arab, CEO and co-founder of Tabby, said: "This timely partnership will bring air travel closer to so many people who are looking to go on new adventures and reconnect with their loved ones across the world".
Passengers traveling with flynas can book their flights through the airline's official website, via its app, its 24/7 call centre (920001234), or travel agents.
