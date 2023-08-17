Dubai flights: Emirates announces expanded service to Philippine provinces

It has now been proposed that Indian companies can now initially list their shares/securities at the International Financial Services Centre in Gujarat’s GIFT City
Dubai's flagship carrier Emirates on Thursday announced that it has expanded its partnership with Philippine Airlines (PAL).
Now, Emirates passengers will be able to fly to Philippine provinces via Cebu and Clark airports. The airline's initial interline agreement with PAL covered only the Manila airport.
By booking a single ticket, Filipinos can fly from Dubai to destinations in PAL's network. Via Cebu, they can head for Bacolod, Butuan, Cagayan De Oro, Davao, Iloilo, Caticlan and Puerto Princesa. Via Clark, they can fly to Cebu, Caticlan, and Busuanga.
This is in addition to the 19 Philippine destinations they can access via Manila.
PAL passengers can also benefit from the enhanced interline agreement and book Emirates-operated flights to Amman, Birmingham, Cape Town, Dammam, Dublin, Lisbon, Manchester, Muscat, and Riyadh via Dubai.
The Philippine national carrier operates daily flights between Manila and Dubai, enabling convenient and seamless connections to cities in Europe, Africa, and other parts of the Middle East. The arrangement allows for passengers to obtain their boarding passes and check through their baggage all the way to their final destination.
Travel itineraries can be booked on emirates.com, philippineairlines.com, the Emirates and PAL mobile apps, or via both online and offline travel agents.
The expansion comes months after Emirates and Philippine Airlines first announced their interline agreement, reaffirming the commitment of both airlines to serve growing demand by providing travellers with more choice and flexibility, as well as enhanced customer experiences.
Emirates has been flying to the Philippines since 1990 and currently operates 25 weekly flights to Manila, Cebu, and Clark. The airline is also the only air carrier to offer a First-Class product on flights to Manila, serving premium travellers in the market.
