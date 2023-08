Bahrain-bound flight from London diverted after technical issue

Tue 15 Aug 2023

A Gulf Air flight from London Heathrow to Bahrain has been diverted, according to Bahrain News Agency.

The aircraft has been rerouted to Frankfurt, Germany, due to a technical issue, Bahrain's national carrier said.

BNA reported that Gulf Air is trying to transport passengers to Bahrain as soon as possible.

