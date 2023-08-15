American Airlines flight plunges 15,000 feet in 3 minutes, passenger shares 'terrifying' ordeal

Flight 5916 had taken off from Charlotte, North Carolina, and was headed towards Gainesville in Florida

Photo: AFP

By Web Desk Published: Tue 15 Aug 2023, 10:13 AM

An American Airlines flight plunged 15,000 feet in 3 minutes during a flight to Florida due to 'possible pressurization issues', reported international media outlets.

The passengers were left 'terrified' after the incident, which took place on August 10.

Flight 5916 had taken off from Charlotte, North Carolina, and was headed towards Gainesville in Florida, according to international media outlets.

As per data put out by FlightAware, the incident took place 43 minutes into the flight, with the aircraft descending at an alarming rate of 18,600 feet in less than six minutes, proceeded by a whopping 20,000 feet within 11 minutes.

A passenger onboard, Harrison Hove, a professor at University of Florida recounted his experience on social media app X, formerly known as Twitter.

Hove shared his, as well as other passenger's terror-stricken experience when all their senses were jolted with a loud 'bang' noise and a burning smell.

The professor went on to applaud the crew for their swift action and calm demeanour.

As per international media outlets, American Airlines put out a statement regarding the plane's safe landing at the Gainesville Regional Airport sometime before 5pm local time.

“While inflight, the crew received an indication of a possible pressurization issue and immediately and safely descended to a lower altitude. We apologise to our customers for any inconvenience and thank our team for their professionalism,” the statement added.

ALSO READ: