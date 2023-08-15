Passenger gets Instagram followers to help her locate missing luggage; airline apologises

The attack occurred on Friday in a mountainous area some 95 kilometres (59 miles) from the region's capital Hargeisa
A passenger took to Instagram to get her luggage back after the airline responsible did not take any action.
According to international media outlets, Orissa Kelly, an archery performer was flying from Kansas City to Nashville when she was hit by a surprise. On landing in Nashville, she was unable to find her luggage at the baggage carousel.
The archer was travelling with all her equipment as she was supposed to head to a show later on. Luckily, she had placed an airtag on her luggage beforehand.
On tracking the airtag, she discovered the bag to be inside the airport itself. On notifying the staff of this, she was left surprised when they were unable to help her.
As a last resort, Kelly took to Instagram to inform her followers of the situation. She has 463K followers on Instagram.
She was quickly overwhelmed with responses, as followers who worked at the Kansas City International Airport, or those who knew others who worked there responded to her story.
One of her followers then put the bag on a plane to Nashville, after which the internet personality finally received it.
After receiving her luggage, Kelly took to TikTok to thank her followers.
"After way too much stress, my bag finally arrived," Kelly said.
"My God, and I'm grateful for everyone that helped me — except Southwest, they didn't help me at all," she added.
Later, she revealed that the airline apologised to her and said that she would be reimbursed for the flight. Kelly was given $300 in flight vouchers. Her airport parking was refunded as well.
