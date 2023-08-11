Watch: 1-year-old passenger gets heartwarming birthday surprise on India's Vistara flight

The new project from ChatGPT founder Sam Altman aims to create a blockchain-based 'identity and financial network'
India’s Vistara won hearts online after celebrating a child's first birthday mid-air. It was the sweetest surprise for the family of three, who were flying to Maldives from Mumbai.
The cabin crew arranged a mango mousse cake that came with a handwritten note for little Aarohi and her parents.
In the pictures, shared by Aarohi's father Rohit Sharma on X (Twitter), the cake is seen served with a slice of kiwi. The family also posed with the Vistara crew and expressed their gratitude to the airline for a “heartwarming gesture".
Rohit has also shared a video of the birthday celebration — with everyone clapping and little Aarohi looking cute in her printed dress.
Reacting to Rohit’s thank you note, Vistara tweeted: “First birthdays are indeed special and celebrating it at 35,000ft makes it even more special. The crew will be just as happy to read your Vistara love, Rohit.”
This is not the first time Vistara has made it to the news for celebrating their passengers’ birthday mid-air.
Under their initiative called “celebrations at 35,000 feet is a new feeling”, the Indian airline has brought smiles to many faces. It has previously shared glimpses of such heartwarming birthday celebrations on Twitter.
ALSO READ:
The new project from ChatGPT founder Sam Altman aims to create a blockchain-based 'identity and financial network'
The sector's credit strength will likely be tested by funding risks and weaker profitability, says the agency
Vaibhav Taneja named new CFO in addition to his current role as chief accounting officer
The emirate surpassed its pre-pandemic tourist figures, reaching 8.55 million in the first half of 2023 as compared to 8.36 million in 2019
History provides Human Resources professionals with a treasure trove of knowledge that can be applied to modern-day challenges
The taxable person should assess the status of investment in the share or capital of juridical person to adopt the proper tax position, and tax the related income accordingly
Abu Dhabi-based company would acquire a 30% equity stake in Absheron gas and condensate field in the Caspian Sea off the coast of Baku
The outlook for Dubai's off-plan market is promising and optimistic, constituting 52% of the total transactions in Q2 2023