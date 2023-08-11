Watch: 1-year-old passenger gets heartwarming birthday surprise on India's Vistara flight

The airline has been known for its novel initiative called 'celebrations at 35,000ft is a new feeling', which has brought smiles to many faces through the years

Photo: X (Twitter)

by Trends Desk Published: Fri 11 Aug 2023, 12:53 PM

India’s Vistara won hearts online after celebrating a child's first birthday mid-air. It was the sweetest surprise for the family of three, who were flying to Maldives from Mumbai.

The cabin crew arranged a mango mousse cake that came with a handwritten note for little Aarohi and her parents.

In the pictures, shared by Aarohi's father Rohit Sharma on X (Twitter), the cake is seen served with a slice of kiwi. The family also posed with the Vistara crew and expressed their gratitude to the airline for a “heartwarming gesture".

Rohit has also shared a video of the birthday celebration — with everyone clapping and little Aarohi looking cute in her printed dress.

Reacting to Rohit’s thank you note, Vistara tweeted: “First birthdays are indeed special and celebrating it at 35,000ft makes it even more special. The crew will be just as happy to read your Vistara love, Rohit.”

This is not the first time Vistara has made it to the news for celebrating their passengers’ birthday mid-air.

Under their initiative called “celebrations at 35,000 feet is a new feeling”, the Indian airline has brought smiles to many faces. It has previously shared glimpses of such heartwarming birthday celebrations on Twitter.

ALSO READ: