Watch: Air India gets makeover; new logo revealed

The design features a palette of deep red, aubergine, gold highlights, and a chakra-inspired pattern

Screengrab

by Trends Desk Published: Fri 11 Aug 2023, 9:58 AM

Private Indian airline Air India unveiled its new logo — along with new aircraft livery and design — on Thursday. The makeover comes a year after Tata Group took over and privatised the carrier.

In a tweet on August 10, Air India revealed its “bold new look”. The livery and design “features a palette of deep red, aubergine, gold highlights, and a chakra-inspired pattern”.

According to Air India, travellers will get to see the new look from December this year. Here's a sneak peek:

“There’s a new window of possibilities rising in the sky. Our new look reimagines the iconic Indian window, also part of our history, into a gold window frame, symbolising a 'Window of Possibilities'.” Air India wrote in a separate tweet.

The new logo, ‘The Vista’, has been inspired by the peak of the gold window frame, signifying limitless possibilities, progressiveness, and the airline's bold, confident outlook for the future, Air India said in a statement.

The fresh design will feature the iconic ‘Maharaja’, which was part of Air India’s old identity, in a new look, it added.

Besides the new design, the airline also posted a throwback showing how its logo has changed through the years:

Air India’s new logo was launched by the company’s CEO Campbell Wilson. Announcing the change, Wilson said: “One-third of the all-white body aircraft will have the new look by March 2024. By 2025, all aircraft will have the new logo”.

“Our transformative new brand reflects an ambition to make Air India a world-class airline serving guests from around the globe, and that represents a new India proudly on the global stage,” the CEO added.

Wilson said that the “new Air India” is “bold, confident, and vibrant, but also warm and deeply rooted to its rich history and traditions that make Indian hospitality a global benchmark for standards in service”. The CEO shared that the iconic ‘Maharaja’ has been retained in the new look but given new colours.

ALSO READ: