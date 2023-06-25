Watch: Cabin crew offers tray of sweets to MS Dhoni, video goes viral

Contends that if the Australian can win without the two performing at high level is always a positive
One of India's most popular cricketers, MS Dhoni, can possibly never step out in the country without getting noticed.
This time, he was aboard a plane when cabin crew realised that the former skipper was flying with them.
Wasting no time, a member of the crew put together a tray filled with chocolates, biscuits and dry fruit.
The video then shows her walking over to the cricketer as she offers him the tray.
Taken by surprise, Dhoni graciously puts down his iPad – on which he was seen playing the popular game Candy Crush – to speak to the crew.
Adorned with all kinds of snacks, the tray is absolutely full when the air hostess sets it down on the tray table of the seat next to his.
Dhoni then kindly thanks the lady, along with other crew (who cannot be seen in the frame). She also hands him a note, which he reads immediately, and continues to thank her.
The athlete then picks up a packet of dates from the tray and returns the rest to the cabin crew with a bright smile on his face.
Dhoni, is known to keep his cool off the field and in the game as well. In fact, he has many nicknames including "Captain Cool" and "Thala", which means "leader" in Tamil, the language of Chennai.
Fans at IPL go wild when he strides out to bat and cheer every shot -- and not just those of Chennai but of all the other franchises.
The excitement has been heightened this year because of the expectation that -- at 41, with a dodgy knee and no longer the force he was with the bat -- this season might be Dhoni's last.
But he has kept fans guessing, saying last week that he would take until the auctions for the 2024 IPL in December to make his final decision.
In a career spanning two decades, he was India's most successful skipper and even after retiring from international cricket in 2020 has had a glorious Indian summer still playing the IPL.
