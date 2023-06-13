Only Virat Kohli can reveal why he left Test captaincy, BCCI was not ready for it: Sourav Ganguly

Ganguly's latest remarks come at a time when some fans on social media are calling for Kohli's reinstatement as the Test captain in the wake of India's defeat to Australia in WTC final

By Web Report Published: Tue 13 Jun 2023, 10:09 AM

Former Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has said Virat Kohli's move to relinquish Test captaincy was unexpected and that administrators were not prepared for it, a statement that adds a fresh chapter to a widely reported rift between two of India's finest skippers.

Following Kohli’s resignation as the T20I captain in 2021, Ganguly, the then BCCI president, told Indian media that the cricket board had requested him not to give up leadership duties. But later, Kohli went on to claim that he was never requested to stay on as the captain of the T20I side. Kohli’s statement in an explosive press conference was a major embarrassment for the BCCI.

In a recent interview with Indian news channel Aaj Tak, Ganguly has revealed that the board was not ready for Kohli’s resignation as Test skipper.

"BCCI was not prepared for Virat Kohli leaving the Test captaincy. It was unexpected for us also after the South Africa tour. Only Virat Kohli can reveal why he left the captaincy. There is no point talking about this now because Virat Kohli left the Test captaincy. Selectors had to appoint an India captain. And Rohit was the best option at that time," Sourav Ganguly said.

Ganguly's latest remarks come at a time when some fans on social media are calling for Kohli's reinstatement as the Test captain in the wake of India's recent defeat to Australia in the World Test Championship final.

In 2021, Virat Kohli stepped down as the leader of Team India in the shortest format of the game ahead of the World Cup. He was later dismissed as skipper of the ODI side before the South Africa tour in December. The board then said it preferred the same captain for T20Is and ODIs.

But the BCCI's move to "replace Virat Kohli as India's ODI captain despite the latter stating his intention to continue in the post while resigning from the T20I captaincy" triggered of speculation about his relationship with the board and Ganguly, India Today reported.

The most sensational turn in Kohli’s leadership journey took place in January 2022. Just hours after India lost the Test series against the Proteas, Kohli stepped down as the captain.

Virat Kohli, during his seven-year stint, emerged as the most successful skipper of Team India in red-ball cricket. After leading the side in 68 Tests, Kohli secured wins in 40 matches. His win percentage was a phenomenal 58.82. Surpassing MS Dhoni, Kohli became the most successful Indian Test skipper in 2019. When Kohli relinquished his leadership duties in red-ball cricket, he was the third-most successful skipper in Test cricket history.

The 34-year-old is only behind Graeme Smith, Ricky Ponting and Steve Waugh on the list of captains with the most Test wins, Hindustan Times reported. He won 18 of a total 25 Test series as captain, it added.

