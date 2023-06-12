Virat Kohli shares cryptic Instagram story after his WTC dismissal comes under scrutiny

Kohli's shot selection on the final day of the WTC summit clash between India and Australia has been criticised by experts and fans alike

By Web Report Published: Mon 12 Jun 2023, 11:11 AM Last updated: Mon 12 Jun 2023, 11:15 AM

Indian cricket fans pinned their hopes on Virat Kohli on the last day of the World Test Championship (WTC) final against Australia. With 280 runs needed to win the game, Kohli, along with Ajinkya Rahane, came down to bat on the final day of the summit clash. But Kohli, much to the disappointment of fans, could only add five runs to his overnight score of 44. Following the dismissal, Kohli had to face criticism for failing to come up with a constructive knock at the Oval. Rohit Sharma’s men, eventually, conceded a 209-run defeat at the hands of Australia. After being thumped by the Aussies, Kohli posted a cryptic message on Instagram Stories. Quoting Chinese philosopher Lao Tzu, the former India skipper wrote, “Silence is the source of great strength.”

Australia pacer Scot Boland’s ploy to bowl slightly off-stump line to Virat Kohli did the trick early on day 5 of the WTC final. Boland’s delivery lured Kohli to play a cover drive but the star India batter could not time it properly and ended up producing a thick edge. Steve Smith, who was standing at second slip, completed a phenomenal catch to send Kohli back to the dressing room. Kohli fell just one short of his 29th Test half-century. Kohli’s shot selection soon triggered a huge furore on social media. Legendary India batter Sunil Gavaskar also lashed out at Kohli.

“It was a pretty ordinary shot. Outside the off stump. He was leaving till then. Maybe he was conscious that he needed one run to reach his half-century. It happens when you are nearing a milestone. It happened to Jadeja. He played a delivery he shouldn't have when he was (on) 48. Happened to Ajinkya Rahane who was on 46. He hadn't played that shot all this while. Suddenly, why do you play that shot? Because you are aware of that landmark. It was a bad shot. You should ask Kohli what shot he played. He talks so much about how to win a match you need a long innings. How are you going to do that if you play a ball so far outside the off stump?” Sunil Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

Virat Kohli’s dismissal resulted in a collapse in the Indian batting order. Team India lost their next six wickets scoring just 55 runs. Chasing a mammoth total of 444, Ajinkya Rahane showed some resilience to produce a valiant knock of 46. Rahane's batting, however, went in vain at the end of the day. Australia spinner Nathan Lyon picked up four wickets in the second innings to bowl out Rohit Sharma's men for 234. Australia batter Travis Head was adjudged Man of the Match for putting up a sublime knock of 163 in the first innings.

