WTC final: Double blow as Boland gets Kohli and Jadeja

Filipino-Canadian Fernandez and American partner Townsend storm into French Open women's doubles final
It will be a career-first Grand Slam title match in doubles for Fernandez, the 2021 U.S. Open runner-up
India has suffered a double blow as Virat Kohli (49) and Ravindra Jadeja (0) were dismissed by Scott Boland in the morning session of the final day of the World Test Championship at the Oval.
Boland found the outside edge of Kohli who tentatively pushed at the ball as Steve Smith took a brilliant catch in the slips.
Two balls later, he again found the outside edge of Jadeja who was caught by wicketkeepeer Alex Carey.
Resuming at the overnight score of 164 for three, India reached 206 for five.
Ajinkya Rahane was batting on 41 and KS Bharat (14 not out) was playing confidently after India suffered the double blow.
But this pitch still has uneven bounce, and the odd ball is still rising sharply from a good length.
It's proper Test match cricket where pitches always give bowlers a fair chance against the batters.
This is the reason why no team in the history of Test cricket has successfully chased more than 418 runs.
ALSO READ:
It will be a career-first Grand Slam title match in doubles for Fernandez, the 2021 U.S. Open runner-up
The addition of Norwegian Erling Haaland appears to have taken Guardiola's team to a new level
In the coming years, Saudi Arabia will organise the men's Asian Cup football, the Olympic-style Asian Games and even the Asian Winter Games in 2029
The last time that the event was held in the Turkish city was when Liverpool produced one of the game's greatest comebacks to overcame AC Milan’s 3-0 first-half lead and win the iconic European Cup trophy on penalties
MMA legend says her first loss in seven years against Julianna Pena made her even considered retirement
The American, who last held a title in 2016 and has only fought sporadically since, is hoping to post a convincing victory over Bill Hutchinson
Batsman says they will do their best to make the Australian run machine as uncomfortable as possible at the crease
It will be a dream come true for most of the players to play alongside the top teams