WTC final: Double blow as Boland gets Kohli and Jadeja

India is chasing a world record 444 runs to win the WTC final

Australia's Scott Boland (19) celebrates after taking the wicket of India's Virat Kohli. — AFP

By Team KT Published: Sun 11 Jun 2023, 2:51 PM

India has suffered a double blow as Virat Kohli (49) and Ravindra Jadeja (0) were dismissed by Scott Boland in the morning session of the final day of the World Test Championship at the Oval.

Boland found the outside edge of Kohli who tentatively pushed at the ball as Steve Smith took a brilliant catch in the slips.

Two balls later, he again found the outside edge of Jadeja who was caught by wicketkeepeer Alex Carey.

Resuming at the overnight score of 164 for three, India reached 206 for five.

Ajinkya Rahane was batting on 41 and KS Bharat (14 not out) was playing confidently after India suffered the double blow.

But this pitch still has uneven bounce, and the odd ball is still rising sharply from a good length.

It's proper Test match cricket where pitches always give bowlers a fair chance against the batters.

This is the reason why no team in the history of Test cricket has successfully chased more than 418 runs.

ALSO READ: