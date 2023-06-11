Anushka Sharma trolled after India loses to Australia at WTC Final

Filipino-Canadian Fernandez and American partner Townsend storm into French Open women's doubles final
It will be a career-first Grand Slam title match in doubles for Fernandez, the 2021 U.S. Open runner-up
After India lost the ICC World Test Championship to Australia on Sunday, fans flocked to social media trolling Anushka Sharma, yet again.
On June 11, India lost the WTC cup to Australia by a whopping 209 runs. Virat Kohli was dismissed early, leaving fans disappointed. His wife, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma was also present at the stadium.
She was captured on camera immediately after Kohli was dismissed, her expressions conveying her disbelief.
In no time, netizens began bashing her, calling her 'bad luck' for the Indian Cricket Team. However, many jumped to defence, saying that it is not her fault. Some fans even said called out social media users for "bringing in a player's family".
In 2016, fans of Indian cricket would bash Sharma and troll her after every loss of the Indian Cricket Team or when Virat Kohli would not perform well. Kohli took to Instagram to call out such "haters" and tell them that she had only ever brought "positivity" into his life.
The addition of Norwegian Erling Haaland appears to have taken Guardiola's team to a new level
In the coming years, Saudi Arabia will organise the men's Asian Cup football, the Olympic-style Asian Games and even the Asian Winter Games in 2029
The last time that the event was held in the Turkish city was when Liverpool produced one of the game's greatest comebacks to overcame AC Milan’s 3-0 first-half lead and win the iconic European Cup trophy on penalties
MMA legend says her first loss in seven years against Julianna Pena made her even considered retirement
The American, who last held a title in 2016 and has only fought sporadically since, is hoping to post a convincing victory over Bill Hutchinson
Batsman says they will do their best to make the Australian run machine as uncomfortable as possible at the crease
It will be a dream come true for most of the players to play alongside the top teams