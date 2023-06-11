Anushka Sharma trolled after India loses to Australia at WTC Final

Earlier, in 2016, Virat Kohli took to Instagram when cricket fans began blaming India's losses on the Bollywood actor

After India lost the ICC World Test Championship to Australia on Sunday, fans flocked to social media trolling Anushka Sharma, yet again.

On June 11, India lost the WTC cup to Australia by a whopping 209 runs. Virat Kohli was dismissed early, leaving fans disappointed. His wife, Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma was also present at the stadium.

She was captured on camera immediately after Kohli was dismissed, her expressions conveying her disbelief.

In no time, netizens began bashing her, calling her 'bad luck' for the Indian Cricket Team. However, many jumped to defence, saying that it is not her fault. Some fans even said called out social media users for "bringing in a player's family".

In 2016, fans of Indian cricket would bash Sharma and troll her after every loss of the Indian Cricket Team or when Virat Kohli would not perform well. Kohli took to Instagram to call out such "haters" and tell them that she had only ever brought "positivity" into his life.

