O'Sullivan threatens to quit playing in the UK over sponsor row, eyes offers in Saudi and China

The UAE won 96 gold, 103 silver and 97 bronze medals as they secured their position at the top of the standings
Ronnie O'Sullivan has warned he could quit playing tournaments in Britain after his hopes of a record-breaking eighth world snooker title were shattered by Stuart Bingham.
World number one O'Sullivan was beaten 13-10 in the quarter-finals of the World Championship at Sheffield's Crucible Theatre this week.
The 48-year-old Englishman said he would pick and choose his future tour events and increasingly prioritise big-money offers from Saudi Arabia and the Far East.
O'Sullivan recently signed a deal with the Saudis which commits the Englishman to playing in all World Snooker Tour events in the Gulf nation.
With other tournaments scheduled in China before the end of the year, O'Sullivan expects to pick up enough prizes and ranking points to enable him to keep his appearances in the UK to a minimum.
"I'm contracted to do certain events in China, and I'm contracted to go to Saudi, so obviously they've got first dibs then it's about spending time at home with the family," he said.
"It's first come, first served. I'm already signed up for eight or nine tournaments, so if I do really badly in them I might have to dip my toe in and play a few tournaments over here, but probably not.
"I don't just turn up willy-nilly to events, there's a tax to be paid. If people are prepared to pay it, I'll get my cue out of my case. If they're not, I'm content to never ever play again, and move on and do other stuff."
O'Sullivan said he only played in the World Championship at the behest of a new sponsor, which raises questions over his desire to go one better than Stephen Hendry in terms of modern-era Crucible titles.
"You only get one life and I want to fulfil everything to the maximum, but I'm also aware of my value and my time, and what I bring to the sport," he said.
"As long as those needs are met, I'll keep playing. If they're not, I'll be hanging up the waistcoat and hanging up the cue."
ALSO READ
The UAE won 96 gold, 103 silver and 97 bronze medals as they secured their position at the top of the standings
Unfazed by hearing impairment, Hamda Alshkeili is all set to represent the UAE National Team at the 2024 Jiu-Jitsu Asian Championship taking place in Abu Dhabi
'Anytime you come to Chennai and get two points, it is a huge feeling' said skipper Sam Curran following the seven-wicket victory
Team owner Mukesh Kochhar hails 'outstanding’ ladies as he pays tribute to his tried and tested squad of players
Following his professional debut earlier this year, Ali Walsh returned to the Kingdom for a more spiritual outing
The Emirates Golf Federation hosted and sanctioned two events in the UAE early 2024
The DP World Tour sees its final event on its Asian Swing with the Volvo China Open
Other focal points showcased the partnership between the DP World Tour and the Emirates Golf Federation