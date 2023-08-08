Passenger caught smoking inside Dubai-Mumbai IndiGo flight, case filed

IIJS Premiere 2023, now in its 39th edition, promises to be the largest gathering of domestic and international buyers, offering Indian jewellery manufacturers a platform to connect with retailers and explore product design and demand trends
A case was registered at Sahar Police Station in Mumbai against a passenger who was found smoking in the toilet of an IndiGo Dubai-Mumbai flight when it was airborne, the official said on Sunday.
The passenger, identified as Kavraj Tagat Singh, a resident of Rajasthan, was found smoking in the toilet of an IndiGo Dubai-Mumbai flight when it was airborne.
The incident took place on August 3 on an IndiGo aircraft.
As per the official, section 336 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) for endangering the life or personal safety of others and Section 25 of the Aircraft Rules has been invoked in the FIR.
The incident prompted the flight crew to immediately intervene and report the matter to the Sahara police station after the flight landed.
IIJS Premiere 2023, now in its 39th edition, promises to be the largest gathering of domestic and international buyers, offering Indian jewellery manufacturers a platform to connect with retailers and explore product design and demand trends
The hospital recorded 70.9 per cent growth in total patient footfall in the first half of 2023
The awards will be announced during a two-day conference and exhibition to be held on January 17-18
The company recorded revenues of $1.225b in the first half of 2023, marking an increase of 62 per cent compared to the first half of 2022
There is no better day and age to put my experience, expertise and passion into practice and to continue to lead the Academy into a new era of growth: Samar
As the economy heads into 2024, a more favourable oil output quota for the UAE will mean that oil GDP becomes supportive to economic growth once more
The venture will focus on aircraft leasing, special flight operations and related services with an initially planned fleet of 20 commercial aircraft
According to the agency, the cut can be "extended or extended and deepened"