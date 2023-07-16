India flight: Passenger 'slaps' senior official of Air India on Sydney-Delhi plane

Upon the flight’s landing, the passenger was handed over to security

By ANI Published: Sun 16 Jul 2023, 7:58 AM

A passenger onboard a Delhi-bound Air India flight behaved in an unacceptable manner with an airline official and other co-passengers mid-air, an airline spokesperson said on Saturday.

“A passenger on board AI301 (flight) operating from Sydney to Delhi on July 9 behaved in an unacceptable manner during flight, despite verbal and written warnings, causing distress to other passengers, which included one of our staff," the Air India spokesperson said.

Local media reports quote sources saying that the passenger assaulted the senior member, and even slapped him.

The spokesperson addded said that upon the flight’s landing in the national capital, the passenger was handed over to the security, and the passenger later apologised in writing.

"The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) was duly informed of the incident," the spokesperson said.

