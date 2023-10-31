Abu Dhabi airport to be renamed after Sheikh Zayed

Abu Dhabi International Airport will be renamed after the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, it was announced on Tuesday.

The President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, issued directives to change the official name to Zayed International Airport.

The name change will take effect from February 9, 2024, “coinciding with the official opening ceremony of the new Terminal A”, according to the Abu Dhabi Government Media Office.

