Look: Abu Dhabi Crown Prince visits new airport terminal ahead of opening

The terminal - one of the biggest in the world - has an annual capacity of up to 45 million passengers and can accommodate 79 aircraft at any given time

by Web Desk Published: Tue 31 Oct 2023, 1:20 PM

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Executive Council, has visited Terminal A at Abu Dhabi International Airport ahead of its operational opening on November 1, 2023.

At triple the size of the previous terminal, Abu Dhabi International Airport’s Terminal A will see 28 airlines serve a network of 117 destinations worldwide.

During the visit, Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed was accompanied by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Advisor of Special Affairs at the Presidential Court and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Abu Dhabi Airports, with whom he toured the terminal and was briefed on its sustainable infrastructure, world-class facilities and services.

Spanning 742,000sqm, the terminal (one of the biggest in the world) has an annual capacity of up to 45 million passengers and can accommodate 79 aircraft at any given time.

Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed emphasised that the UAE continues to enhance its infrastructure to achieve its ambitions and strategic goals. He highlighted how the terminal’s increased capacity is a key driver of tourism growth that will advance the aviation sector and deliver a significant step-change for economic and sustainable development in Abu Dhabi, and will also consolidate Abu Dhabi’s position as a global tourism destination and a leading hub for aviation.

In September, more than 8,000 volunteers took part in Abu Dhabi airport’s largest trial exercise to assess the speed and accuracy of its passenger facilities. All systems were tested, including check-in, baggage claim, security screening, boarding gates, immigration and customs inspections, as well as passport procedures to ensure readiness for the terminal’s operational launch.

