Abu Dhabi Airport's new terminal: All airlines to operate from Terminal A starting Nov 15

The exact location of the new terminal has recently been added to all popular GPS apps like Google Maps and Waze

by Sahim Salim Published: Thu 26 Oct 2023, 3:42 PM Last updated: Thu 26 Oct 2023, 11:47 PM

Abu Dhabi Airport’s newest terminal (A) will operate simultaneously with Terminals 1, 2 and 3 from November 1 to 14, it was announced on Thursday. Terminal A is all set to open on November 1, with an Etihad ceremonial flight due to take place on October 31.

Once the new terminal opens, there will be a “transition period” for all airlines. From November 15, all airlines will operate exclusively from Terminal A.

Abu Dhabi Airports announced that all major services and facilities are now ready to receive the new terminal’s first passengers. The airport operator has launched an awareness campaign to ensure passengers and visitors to the airport know which terminal they need to go to. It has also advised travellers to check on the airport website about their terminals if flying from Abu Dhabi on November 1-14.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“With the countdown to Terminal A’s official opening in full swing, passengers flying in November are urged to check travel information with their respective airlines prior to travelling to the airport or collecting visitors from the airport,” the airport operator said in a statement on Thursday.

The exact location of the new terminal has recently been added to all popular way-finding applications like Google Maps and Waze. “Reaching Terminal A by car is a quick and effortless journey from both Abu Dhabi and Dubai, with highway signage now clearly sign posted on the E10 and E11 and in other locations in and around the new terminal. Those taking a taxi or public transport to the new terminal can get dropped off directly at the terminal.”

Frank McCrorie, chief operating officer at Abu Dhabi Airports, said the new terminal will bring a “major increase” in capacity. “We strongly suggest that passengers flying from November 1 to 14 check the latest flight information on the Abu Dhabi International Airport website, or with their airline, to confirm which terminal they will fly from or to.”

The airport operator has also installed inter-terminal shuttle buses to chauffeur passengers who may wish to move quickly between terminals.

ALSO READ: