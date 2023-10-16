UAE: Opening date announced for new terminal at Abu Dhabi airport

Etihad Airways will operate a ceremonial flight on October 31, ahead of the official opening to public

Abu Dhabi International Airport’s Terminal A will begin operations on November 1, it was announced on Monday. Etihad Airways will operate a ceremonial flight on October 31, ahead of the official opening to public.

Airlines will transition into Terminal A in three phases over a two-week period:

>> Wizz Air Abu Dhabi and 15 other international airlines will start flying from the new terminal on November 1.

>> From November 9, Etihad Airways will operate 16 daily flights. It will go fully operational from its new home on November 14, along with Air Arabia Abu Dhabi and 10 other airlines.

>> From November 14, 28 airlines will be fully operational from Terminal A.

