UAE flights: Airline announces special ticket rates, resumption of Abu Dhabi trips

It will be flying to and from Abu Dhabi International Airport’s new Terminal A

File photo

by A Staff Reporter Published: Fri 20 Oct 2023, 2:45 PM

British Airways will resume daily flights to Abu Dhabi next year following a four-year hiatus, Abu Dhabi Airports announced on Friday.

Booking is now available for the Abu Dhabi-London route that will be operating from April 20, 2024. The new flight between London Heathrow and Abu Dhabi International Airport’s new Terminal A will be operated by a Boeing 787-9 aircraft.

Neil Chernoff, British Airways’ director of Network and Alliances, said: “Abu Dhabi is a unique destination that is making a very welcome return to our network. With a blend of beach, city, and desert, it has everything our customers are looking for in a Middle Eastern trip.”

Special rates for early bookings

To celebrate the launch, British Airways is offering return fares from £449 (Dh2,000) economy and £1,999 (Dh8,900) in business class, available to book before October 29.

Maureen Bannerman, Abu Dhabi Airports chief commercial officer, said: “We’re delighted to welcome British Airways back to Abu Dhabi International Airport, adding to the growing list of leading carriers set to use Terminal A as their operational base in Abu Dhabi. A luxurious new gateway to Abu Dhabi, Terminal A will open to the public from November 1, offering state-of-the-art facilities for both passengers and airlines.”

