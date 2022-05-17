UAE: World's first booksellers conference held in Sharjah

Sharjah delivers Sheikh Sultan's cultural message to over 20,000 publishers at London Book Fair
Eminent Emirati and Arab authors were celebrated at the three-day event
Books1 month ago
The world’s first International Booksellers Conference is being held in Sharjah and has convened more than 385 booksellers, distributors, publishing experts and business consultants from 56 countries to discuss current and future trends in bookselling.
Bodour Al Qasimi, President of the International Publishers Association (IPA), reassured booksellers saying they are not alone in the effort they make to promote the culture of reading in their communities.
“Publishers will support you in this mission”, she added noting that the industry will extend its full support to ensure that booksellers are able to continue achieving greater results.
Bodour Al Qasimi also emphasised that the forum exhibits Sharjah’s focus on supporting every link of the book industry chain as part of its strategy to cultivate a strong reading culture in the Emirate.
Welcoming guests and attendees, HE Ahmed bin Rakkad Al Ameri, Chairman of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), said: “Through organising the world’s first-of-its-kind conference, we look forward to offering a platform for networking and exchange, as we implement the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah to support the book industry and its contributions to shaping our future.”
