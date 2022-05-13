Abu Dhabi: 1,100 publishers from 80 countries to participate in book fair

The Louvre will also host a series of seminars and panel discussions featuring Nobel laureates, eminent authors and critics

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Fri 13 May 2022, 1:06 PM

The 31st edition of the Abu Dhabi International Book Fair (ADIBF) 2022 will host more than 1,100 publishers from over 80 countries, the Abu Dhabi Arabic Language Centre (ALC) announced.

There will be more than 450 diverse cultural and knowledge-centred events, as well as seminars and interactive activities during the week-long fair starting from May 23 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (Adnec).

Also, the Louvre Abu Dhabi will be part of the fair and host a series of seminars and panel discussions featuring Nobel laureates, eminent authors, poets, critics.

Dr Ali bin Tamim, chairman, ALC, part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi, said the fair has been a “turning point” for the local cultural sector.

“For more than three decades, the Fair presented a prominent platform to introduce the world to our Arab and Emirati culture and civilisation.”

Juergen Boos, director of the Frankfurt International Book Fair, described ADIBF as a “heavy weight” in the publishing industry.

“Hosting of Germany as a guest of honour embodies the strong cultural ties between the UAE and Germany,” Boos said and added that Germany would participate with more than 40 events, leading writers and thinkers in daily workshops devoted to schools and children.

During the seminars and panel discussions, the Louvre Abu Dhabi will host prominent names like Syrian poet and critic Adonis; Guido Imbens, who was awarded one half of the 2021 Nobel Prize for Economics; Prof. Roger Allen, leading Western researcher in modern Arabic literature; Prof. Homi K. Bhabha, professor of the humanities and thought leader on colonial and post-colonial theory, Harvard University; Prof. Muhsin J. Al Musawi, professor of Arabic and comparative literature at Columbia University in New York; and Brent Weeks, the New York Times bestselling author of eight fantasy novels, along with several world-renowned authors, thinkers, and cultural figures.

“The book fair will remain a beacon of knowledge and creativity rallying creative minds around it. With that in mind, we developed an agenda for this year’s edition that reflects the reputable position the event occupies on the Arab and world stage,” Saeed Hamdan Al Tunaiji, acting executive director, ALC, and director of the ADIBF, underlined.

ALSO READ:

Also, there’s the inaugural International Congress of Arabic Publishing and Creative Industries – the first event of its kind in the Arab world, which will discuss the latest trends in publishing, and highlight the importance of digital publishing with a dedicated corner. There will be art exhibitions, poetry, literary, and cultural evenings, an educational programme for students of different grades and age groups.