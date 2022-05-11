Abu Dhabi's first dedicated comic book studio sets May 31 deadline for submitting work

Portfolios, submissions to be reviewed by renowned comic book artists and experts

by A Staff Reporter Published: Wed 11 May 2022, 10:26 PM

Aspiring comic creators in the UAE, who want to submit their pitches to Abu Dhabi’s new comic book studio, Sandstorm, have until May 31 to do so, authorities have announced.

The studio has already received dozens of submissions and is welcoming more proposals for its first open cycle for comic books or graphic novels spanning any genre, theme or style.

Sandstorm launched in March 2022 with the aim of harnessing local talent in the UAE to develop a regional comic book industry. The studio will be sharing compelling stories created by Emiratis or UAE residents working alongside artists and veterans of the industry from all over the world.

Submissions from creators should include a logline, plot summary, up to five concept artworks, and additional background information.

After the first submissions cycle closes on May 31, Sandstorm will select its first batch of projects to take forward.

Bridging the gap between the UAE and the world of comics, Sandstorm will support selected candidates in the making of their final works, alongside specialists such as writers, colourists, letterers, artists and editors, to develop their concept into a high-quality comic.

The studio has hired a group of industry veterans to act as mentors and advisors to selected authors, including Top Cow President Matt Hawkins, who brings over 30 years of experience; Kuo-yu Liang, who has worked with leading comic book distributers Penguin Random House, Reed Pop and Diamond Distribution.

Sandstorm will feature at the upcoming Abu Dhabi Book Fair from23 - 29 May, where applicants’ submissions and portfolios will also be reviewed on the ground by renowned comic book artists and experts.

A second open call for submissions will be opened in 2023.

