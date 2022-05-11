Sharjah Ruler inaugurates13th edition of children's reading festival

The fair is being held at Expo Centre from May 11 to 22

By WAM Published: Wed 11 May 2022, 7:57 PM

His Highness Dr Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, inaugurated on Wednesday, the 13th edition of Sharjah children’s reading festival (SCRF).

Sheikh Sultan was briefed about the various activities and events offered by the festival for children, as well as the pavilions of the educational and cultural entities participating in the festival.

Sharjah Ruler toured the various corridors of the festival, organised by Sharjah Book Authority (SBA) from 11th to 22nd May, at the Expo Centre Sharjah.

He was accompanied by two children, Mohammed Sami Saif Al Haj and Fatima Ahmed Obaid Sandal during his tour, as he listened to detailed explanations of the participation of the authorities in the festival.

The Ruler visited the pavilion of the Emirates School Foundation, Sharjah Education Council, Sharjah Private Education Authority, and the Ministry of Education, where he was familiarised with means and tools of teaching children, in addition to the various educational publications provided by authorities.

He also visited a number of pavilions of government institutions working in the field of publishing, support, care and education of children. He was briefed on the pavilion of the Rubu’ Qarn Foundation for Creating Leaders and Innovators, Contemporary Crafts Council (Irthi), Sharjah Police General Command, Department of Culture, Kalimat Group, Sharjah Heritage Institute, Department of Statistics and Community Development, Health Education Department and the Child Safety Department of the Supreme Council for Family Affairs, UAE Board on Books for Young People, Sharjah Broadcasting Authority, as well as a number of pavilions.

Sheikh Sultan bin Muhammad reviewed a number of activities dedicated to developing children's skills in various scientific and creative fields.

Ruler of Sharjah concluded his tour by visiting the Sharjah Children's Book Illustrations Exhibition, where he was introduced to the exhibition's drawings by participants from the United Arab Emirates and various countries of the world.