KT journalist wins Best Photo Award at Sharjah Light Festival

Muhammad Sajjad drove 700km across nine locations to cover the festival

Three children stand in front of the Sharjah Mosque in Muhammad Sajjad's award-winning photo.

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 3 Mar 2022, 10:46 PM

Muhammad Sajjad Aman, Khaleej Times Multimedia Journalist, won the Best Photo Award (English Media) at the Sharjah Light Festival 2022.

Khalid Jasim Al Midfa, Chairman of Sharjah Commerce & Tourism Development Authority, presented the certificate during the closing ceremony of Sharjah Light Festival 2022, held at Aljada, Sharjah.

Muhammad Sajjad has been a part of Khaleej Times in Dubai for the past 12 years. He joined as a photographer in March 2008 and in 2019, became a part of the editorial multimedia team as a multimedia journalist. He has been covering daily news events, sports, executing aerial photography and has also focused on various editorial assignments in the UAE.

Speaking about the award winning photo, Sajjad said: "I drove 700km across nine locations to cover the Sharjah Light Festival 2022, including the cities of Sharjah, Khorfakkan, Kalba, Dibba Al Hisn and Hamriya.

"The photo of the girls standing in front of the Sharjah Mosque was a miracle when a father with his three daughters came unexpectedly at 11.30pm to see the colourful lights illuminating the mosque on the opening day of the Sharjah Light Festival 2022."

Each year, local and international artists, musicians and light technicians collaborate for the Sharjah Light Festival. Diverse locations are featured each time - each selected for its dramatic setting and inspiring architecture. The festival brings about a poignant sense of community and inclusivity as spectators discover a newfound appreciation for the Emirate’s landmarks and public spaces.