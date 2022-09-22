UAE flights: Air Arabia to launch new low-cost airline in Sudan

Travellers can save by paying for only services they want on Air Arabia Sudan flights

By Web Desk Published: Thu 22 Sep 2022, 10:37 PM Last updated: Thu 22 Sep 2022, 10:40 PM

Sharjah-based low-cost carrier operator Air Arabia and Sudan’s DAL Group on Thursday announced the launch of new low-cost airline to be based in Khartoum International Airport.

Air Arabia Sudan will be a joint-venture company and the ticket pricing model will be best-in-class and accessible to all income-groups. Travellers will be able to save by paying for only the services they want, Air Arabia said in a statement.

“We are confident that Air Arabia Sudan will add significant value to the air transport sector of Sudan and directly contribute to the growth of the local economy and the development of the travel and tourism sector. We look forward to working hand in hand to develop the new airline, which will serve as a new value-for-money air travel option for the country,” remarked Sheikh Abdullah Bin Mohamed Al Thani, Chairman of Air Arabia.

Based in Khartoum, the new company will adopt the low-cost business model operated by Air Arabia Group across its existing network. Work on securing the relevant approvals and licenses is scheduled to commence shortly.

Air Arabia Sudan will operate a fleet of new Airbus A320 aircraft. All aircraft cabin interiors will be fitted with comfort seats, offering spacious economy cabin seat pitches, the statement further said.

Osama Daoud Abdellatif, DAL Group’s chairman, commented: “Given Sudan’s rich national cultures, rarely publicized yet fascinating ancient history and breathtaking topography, our nation enjoys a unique untapped potential, and we are therefore steadfastly committed to developing the diverse aspects of Sudan’s tourism, travel, cargo transport and aviation infrastructure sectors”.

He added: “It gives me immense pleasure to join hands with Air Arabia Group in this new venture, and we look forward to the launch of Air Arabia Sudan.”

More details regarding route network, fleet size and composition, scheduled services and other matters are expected to be communicated in due course.

