UAE flights: Air Arabia Abu Dhabi announces launch of new route to Kuwait

Direct flights will connect both cities daily starting from October 31

By WAM Published: Thu 15 Sep 2022, 4:53 PM

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has announced the launch of its new route from Abu Dhabi to Kuwait city.

The new direct flights will connect both cities daily from Abu Dhabi International Airport to Kuwait International Airport, starting from 31st October, 2022.

Adel Al Ali, Group Chief Executive Officer of Air Arabia, said, "We are glad to welcome Kuwait to our growing network from Abu Dhabi International Airport. The addition of Kuwait City to Air Arabia Abu Dhabi’s network reflects our commitment to support the travel and tourism sector in Abu Dhabi while providing our customers with a new and affordable option to travel between both cities".

Passengers can now book their direct flights between Abu Dhabi and Kuwait through Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.

Air Arabia Abu Dhabi has expanded its network to reach 26 routes across the region since inception in 2020. The airline has now expanded its route to Kuwait, Beirut, Egypt, Bahrain, Azerbaijan, India, Bangladesh, Turkey, Nepal, Sudan, Pakistan, Oman, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Georgia and serves directly from Abu Dhabi International Airport.

