SpiceJet clears outstanding dues, reverts to advance payments for daily operations

Onboard warning system helps PIA pilots correct course and avoid collision
Indian low-cost carrier SpiceJet said on Tuesday it had cleared all its outstanding principal dues with the Airports Authority of India, which owns and operates airports in the country.
The airline will revert to advance payment mechanism for its daily operations, it added.
This comes days after the aviation regulator ordered the low-cost airline to slash its approved fleet to 50 per cent this summer for eight weeks, citing safety snags.
The budget airline holds nearly 10 percent of India's domestic market and operates a fleet of about 80 narrow-body aircraft, more than half of which are Boeing 737 variants.
It had reported more than half a dozen safety incidents since May
ALSO READ:
Onboard warning system helps PIA pilots correct course and avoid collision
This is in response to high demand for travel to, from Israel
The carrier has grounded 678 flights at Frankfurt, 345 flights at Munich
Demand rises with less than 130 days to go until the event
Defense workers to strike in St Louis area over pay issues
Pictures of Phobos beamed back on second anniversary of Mars probe's launch
The new service aims to help meet high demand this summer
In case a flight must refuse a flyer, they have to justify it in writing