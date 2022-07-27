India: SpiceJet ordered to restrict flights by 50% for the next two months

Tickets to the Maldives to start at Dh319
India's aviation regulator on Wednesday ordered SpiceJet to operate maximum 50 per cent of its flights, which were approved for summer schedule, for a period of eight weeks.
On July 6, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) issued a show-cause notice to SpiceJet following at least eight incidents of technical malfunction in its aircraft since June 19.
“In view of the findings of various spot checks, inspections and the reply to the show cause notice submitted by SpiceJet, for continued sustenance of safe and reliable transport service, the number of departures of SpiceJet are hereby restricted to 50 per cent of the number of departures approved under summer schedule 2022 for a period of 8 weeks,” the aviation regulator’s order on Wednesday said.
ALSO READ:
Tickets to the Maldives to start at Dh319
25 departures and 15 arrivals were delayed due to bad weather
Travellers can access information via phone, email, live chat, social media
One aircraft reported engine trouble mid-air, say officials
Investment fund 777 Partners ordered up to 66 of the passenger aircrafts
There has been an increased engineering-related occurrence in scheduled flights in recent times
Fault discovered following high temperatures across the country
The president of the airline criticised Heathrow for failing to anticipate demand until it was too late