India's SpiceJet says all flight ops normal, despite recent fleet cut

The aviation regulator ordered the airline to slash its approved fleet to 50 per cent this summer for eight weeks

By Reuters Published: Mon 1 Aug 2022, 11:15 AM

On Monday, Indian low-cost carrier SpiceJet said its flight operations remained normal, and on schedule, days after the aviation regulator ordered the airline to slash its approved fleet to 50 per cent this summer for eight weeks, citing safety snags.

Load factor, a measure of how much of an airline's passenger-carrying capacity has been used, was over 80 per cent on Saturday and Sunday, the airline said in a statement.

