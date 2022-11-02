Muscat-Bangkok flight makes unscheduled landing in Nagpur after passenger took ill

The aircraft’s configuration is designed with a high level of comfort in mind, and will be on display at the Abu Dhabi Air Expo
A Muscat-Bangkok flight of Oman Air made an unscheduled landing at the Nagpur airport in Maharashtra on Wednesday afternoon after a passenger took ill, airport sources said.
An Omani national who was on board complained of chest pain and uneasiness following which flight WY 0815 made unscheduled landing around 1.45pm, said a senior airport official.
The passenger was admitted to KIMS Kingsway Hospital in the city. He has been kept under observation, said Deputy General Manager (Communications) Aejaz Shami of the hospital.
The flight resumed its journey later, the airport official said.
