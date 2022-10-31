UAE flight: Budget airline launches new route to Kuwait with fares starting from Dh99

By adding a new destination to its existing network, the carrier moves toward enhancing connectivity in the region

By Web Desk Published: Mon 31 Oct 2022, 4:50 PM

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, the ultra-low-fare national airline of the UAE, has today (Oct 31) added Kuwait City to its ever-expanding network. Tickets are on sale now on wizzair.com and on the airline’s mobile app, with fares starting from just Dh99.

The new route is its 5th key destination in the GCC and will strengthen connectivity within the region by providing passengers with an alternative ultra-low-fare travel option.

Kuwait City is home to some of the top tourist attractions in Kuwait. These include Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Cultural Center, the Grand Mosque of Kuwait and Sheikh Abdullah Al Salem Cultural Center. The city is also known for its Souq Al Mubarakiya, one of the country's oldest markets, which offers an authentic shopping experience. Kuwait City is a destination where you can find the finest antiques, furniture and carpets, as well as traditional Arab clothing, to experience the finest Arabian culture during your visit.

Michael Berlouis, Managing Director of Wizz Air Abu Dhabi, said, “This announcement reaffirms Wizz Air Abu Dhabi’s commitment to supporting the UAE’s travel and tourism sector and contributing to connecting Abu Dhabi with many touristic destinations regionally and globally. By adding Kuwait to our network, we move forward towards enhancing connectivity with our neighbour countries across the GCC, which provides travellers the opportunity to explore the Arabian culture in different Middle Eastern countries."

Mansour Al-Kheziem, General Manager of National Aviation Services (NAS) Kuwait said: “Wizz Air Abu Dhabi officially launched its inaugural flight from Abu Dhabi to Kuwait today. This is a great demonstration of the confidence international airlines have in Kuwait as a location that is stable, both from a political and a health standpoint especially following the Covid-19 pandemic."

The airline has a young fleet composed of four brand new state-of-the-art Airbus A321neo aircraft, offering the lowest fuel burn, emissions and noise footprint. Wizz Air Abu Dhabi has the lowest environmental footprint among its competitors in the region, supporting the airline’s long-term commitment to sustainability.

For ultimate peace of mind during this uncertain time, passengers can book tickets with confidence, thanks to WIZZ Flex. With WIZZ Flex, passengers can cancel their flight up to three hours before departure without any fee and receive 100% of the fare immediately reimbursed in airline credit.