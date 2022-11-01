UAE airline announces free flight tickets, raffle draw

Interested travellers can drop off their business cards to participate in the lucky draw

Published: Tue 1 Nov 2022, 1:06 PM

Air Arabia has announced that it will be giving away complimentary tickets to five lucky winners.

The Sharjah-based low-cost airline has asked travellers to drop off their business cards at the Air Arabia Abu Dhabi Booth A310 at the Air Expo.

The raffle draw will be held next week where participants may win a free flight ticket.

The Air Expo is being held in Abu Dhabi.

