Abu Dhabi Air Expo 2022 is back with latest innovations in aviation sector

As many as 300 companies, including aviation industry leaders like Dassault, Gulfstream, Cirrus will participate

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Tue 25 Oct 2022, 10:16 AM

The Abu Dhabi Air Expo 2022 – the long-awaited biannual event is back after a gap of four years and will feature the latest advances in aviation technology, flying displays and more.

The 10th edition, which got delayed because of Covid-19 pandemic situation, will be held at Al Bateen Executive Airport from November 1 to 3.

As many as 300 companies, including aviation industry leaders like Dassault, Gulfstream, Cirrus, Sanad, Abu Dhabi Aviation, Royal Jet, Falcon Aviation Services (FAS), Abu Dhabi Holding (ADQ), Aero and Global Air Navigation Services (GANS), among others will participate in the expo hosted by Abu Dhabi Airports.

The three-day event will feature the latest technology and equipment in general aviation, innovations in private jet aircraft, helicopters, executive charter services, airport equipment and services, avionics systems, insurance and financing. There would be a number of flyovers for delegates and visitors to enjoy, from both commercial jets as well as an aerobatics demonstration from the Al Fursan team, part of the UAE Air Force.

“Hosting Abu Dhabi Air Expo reflects Abu Dhabi’s commitment to enable growth and development of the aviation and aerospace sectors, which continue to play an important role in the socio-economic development of Abu Dhabi by facilitating connectivity, trade, logistics and tourism. This year is an important milestone as we celebrate the 10th year of the Abu Dhabi Air Expo, that has grown to be one of the leading aviation events, reinforcing the emirate’s position on the global aviation and aerospace map,” said Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman, Abu Dhabi Airports.

More than 20,000 delegates, aviation elites from different units within the sector will be at the expo.

“We have a proud history of hosting the Abu Dhabi Air Expo with the support from our generous leadership, strengthening the position of Abu Dhabi as an international hub for aviation, tourism and commerce. We look forward to welcoming the aviation community to the Abu Dhabi Air Expo and to all the new industry announcements that will take place, injecting renewed excitement in the sector and promoting growth, through strategic partnerships, in Abu Dhabi’s economy,” Eng. Jamal Salem Al Dhaheri, Managing Director and CEO, Abu Dhabi Airports, said.

During the expo, experts will discuss the latest advancements and announcements, and there will be a new addition: Aviation Think Tank forum, which has already attracted more than 80 aviation sector speakers. Topics covered at the forum will include the growth and future of air cargo, the role and importance of aviation training and development, green aviation, the role of women in aviation sustainability in aviation, air traffic management and airport security, future of maintenance, AI and robotics, retail services at airports, urban mobility – eVTOL hybrid aircrafts as well as what the future of aviation holds post pandemic.

